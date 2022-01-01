Sauce Essentials

Sauce Essentials focuses on bringing high quality cannabis products to consumers that are both affordable and convenient. With its latest launch, The Sauce Bar, Sauce Essentials is changing the game with a full gram disposable vape infused with live resin that retails for $45.



Sauce Bars

These unique Sauce Bars come in 10 incredible flavors that offer a wide range of effects from energizing sativas to relaxing indicas. No matter which you choose, Sauce Essentials delivers complete satisfaction. Sauce Essentials’ motto is, “by the earth, for the people,” but they do a lot for the earth as well.



Sustainability

Sauce has initiated a recycling program to take back empty Sauce Bars in its effort to eliminate waste in the cannabis industry and help build a sustainable future. We hope to lead the way for ongoing recycling programs for years to come.



Community

Sauce Essentials cultivates fun, community-focused experiences to accompany its products by having weekly and monthly giveaways. Customers can get their hands on limited edition Sauce Merch and huge prizes, including a Sauce E-bike. Join the fun at www.sauceessentials.com or follow @sauceessentials on IG for details.