About this product
Grandaddy Purp - Infused (Indica) Disposable
Grandaddy Purp is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically consumed to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms.
GRANDADDY PURP / INDICA
Taste: Citrus, Herbal, Peppery
Feel: Relaxed, Happy, Hungry
Strain: OG Kush x San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3
Grandaddy Purp is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud. This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically consumed to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms.
GRANDADDY PURP / INDICA
Taste: Citrus, Herbal, Peppery
Feel: Relaxed, Happy, Hungry
Strain: OG Kush x San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sauce Essentials
Sauce Essentials
Sauce Essentials focuses on bringing high quality cannabis products to consumers that are both affordable and convenient. With its latest launch, The Sauce Bar, Sauce Essentials is changing the game with a full gram disposable vape infused with live resin that retails for $45.
Sauce Bars
These unique Sauce Bars come in 10 incredible flavors that offer a wide range of effects from energizing sativas to relaxing indicas. No matter which you choose, Sauce Essentials delivers complete satisfaction. Sauce Essentials’ motto is, “by the earth, for the people,” but they do a lot for the earth as well.
Sustainability
Sauce has initiated a recycling program to take back empty Sauce Bars in its effort to eliminate waste in the cannabis industry and help build a sustainable future. We hope to lead the way for ongoing recycling programs for years to come.
Community
Sauce Essentials cultivates fun, community-focused experiences to accompany its products by having weekly and monthly giveaways. Customers can get their hands on limited edition Sauce Merch and huge prizes, including a Sauce E-bike. Join the fun at www.sauceessentials.com or follow @sauceessentials on IG for details.
Sauce Essentials focuses on bringing high quality cannabis products to consumers that are both affordable and convenient. With its latest launch, The Sauce Bar, Sauce Essentials is changing the game with a full gram disposable vape infused with live resin that retails for $45.
Sauce Bars
These unique Sauce Bars come in 10 incredible flavors that offer a wide range of effects from energizing sativas to relaxing indicas. No matter which you choose, Sauce Essentials delivers complete satisfaction. Sauce Essentials’ motto is, “by the earth, for the people,” but they do a lot for the earth as well.
Sustainability
Sauce has initiated a recycling program to take back empty Sauce Bars in its effort to eliminate waste in the cannabis industry and help build a sustainable future. We hope to lead the way for ongoing recycling programs for years to come.
Community
Sauce Essentials cultivates fun, community-focused experiences to accompany its products by having weekly and monthly giveaways. Customers can get their hands on limited edition Sauce Merch and huge prizes, including a Sauce E-bike. Join the fun at www.sauceessentials.com or follow @sauceessentials on IG for details.