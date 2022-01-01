About this product
Strawberry Cough - Infused (Sativa) Disposable
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and its expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa strain with mysterious genetic origins. This profile is thought to be a cross of Strawberry Fields and Haze. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
STRAWBERRY COUGH / SATIVA
Taste: Sweet, Earthy, Strawberry
Feel: Uplifting, Energetic, Euphoric
Strain: Strawberry Fields x Haze
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sauce Essentials
Sauce Essentials
Sauce Essentials focuses on bringing high quality cannabis products to consumers that are both affordable and convenient. With its latest launch, The Sauce Bar, Sauce Essentials is changing the game with a full gram disposable vape infused with live resin that retails for $45.
Sauce Bars
These unique Sauce Bars come in 10 incredible flavors that offer a wide range of effects from energizing sativas to relaxing indicas. No matter which you choose, Sauce Essentials delivers complete satisfaction. Sauce Essentials’ motto is, “by the earth, for the people,” but they do a lot for the earth as well.
Sustainability
Sauce has initiated a recycling program to take back empty Sauce Bars in its effort to eliminate waste in the cannabis industry and help build a sustainable future. We hope to lead the way for ongoing recycling programs for years to come.
Community
Sauce Essentials cultivates fun, community-focused experiences to accompany its products by having weekly and monthly giveaways. Customers can get their hands on limited edition Sauce Merch and huge prizes, including a Sauce E-bike. Join the fun at www.sauceessentials.com or follow @sauceessentials on IG for details.
