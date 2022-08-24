About this product
- Official SAUCED Adjustable Battery (White)
- Micro-USB Charging Port
- Variable Voltage
- Preheat Function
- Battery Capacity: 380mAh
- Voltage Levels: 2.7V - White, 3.1V - Blue, 3.6V - Red
- Thread Type: 510 Thread
- Preheat Time: 15 seconds
- On/Off: 5 Clicks in 2 Seconds
- Adjust Voltage: 3 Clicks
- Start Preheat: 2 Clicks
- Stop Preheat: 1 Click
*Cartridge sold separately
