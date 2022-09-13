Stash this for your next sesh. Savvy cannabis flower is your wallet’s new preferred brand in quantities that are easy to save or savor for later.

--

Skip the cup of coffee for a bowl of Lychee & Lemons. This sunny cross of OG Kush and Michigan Sunshine is the boost of energy and happiness that belongs in everyone’s stash. Notes of the namesake refreshing citrus are prominent in Lychee & Lemons, with taste of spiced clove following on exhale.