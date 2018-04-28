Stash this for your next sesh. Savvy cannabis flower is your wallet’s new preferred brand in quantities that are easy to save or savor for later.

Mag Landrace by Verano is an Iranian landrace with heavy buds that grow dense flower speckled with vivid hues of purple and orange. The strain’s aroma is a mixture of earthy spice and diesel while the effects lay into the body, helping mitigate pain, stress, and restlessness.

Top Terps: B-Caryophyllene, Limonene, A-Humulene