About this product
Stash this for your next sesh. Savvy cannabis flower is your wallet’s new preferred brand in quantities that are easy to save or savor for later.
--
Orange Pound Cake packs a citrusy, sweet escape into frosty, trichome-coated buds and potent aromas of vanilla and cloves. Said to bring about a “lighter sense of self”, this uplifting cross of Clementine and Wedding Cake is a popular pick for novices and experienced users alike.
--
Top Terps: A-Pinene, Limonene
--
Orange Pound Cake packs a citrusy, sweet escape into frosty, trichome-coated buds and potent aromas of vanilla and cloves. Said to bring about a “lighter sense of self”, this uplifting cross of Clementine and Wedding Cake is a popular pick for novices and experienced users alike.
--
Top Terps: A-Pinene, Limonene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Savvy
Savvy is full of passion, shaped by culture, and unafraid of change. With its large-format product line, Savvy reflects a new age of cannabis, catering to the aficionados who want more for less. Get creative with our portable buds, stashed in our 7G or 14G bags, 300mg pens and 1G cartridges, and other clever cannabis products tailored to each market. In a world full of filters, be authentic… be Savvy.