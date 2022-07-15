Scissortail Farms was founded in 2015 by a small group of close friends in Portland, Oregon, who share a deep passion for craft cannabis. We use organic soil, compost teas, and an understanding of the soil food web to help our plants reach their highest potential. Our flowers are slow cured and hand trimmed for quality, presentation, and flavor. As a locally owned business, we love our community, and our employees enjoy a positive workspace, ethical practices, and a living wage. At Scissortail Farms we use water responsibly and always reduce, reuse, and recycle. We are a proud member of the Craft Cannabis Alliance, a group of like -minded businesses seeking to promote and support small, sustainable Oregon owned cannabis companies.
