  3. SCROGGER
SCROGGER

Supplying ScrOG (Screen of Green) Grow Kits

About SCROGGER

ScrOG has gained popularity among home and commercial growers as a reliable method to reduce grow space requirements and increase yields. Unfortunately, growers quickly encounter the frustrations and weaknesses associated with traditional fixed ScrOG methods. SCROGGER manufactures ScrOG growing kits that eliminates the hassle of PVC, trellis net and bamboo while providing a portable, reusable and time saving device. All components are non-porous and washable reducing the threat of powdery mildew or other contaminants. Kits come in individual plant or 4x4 and 2x4 sizes.