Used to facilitate low stress training of cannabis and some vegetable plants. The screen is optimal size to allow for growers' hands and overgrowth in logical grow light foot prints. Fits well in most grow tents. Transparent screen allows better grow light ray penetration. Works well with LED grow lights.
Qty 1 - 21" square polycarbonate training screen (3.25" openings)
FIVE YEAR Warranty*
