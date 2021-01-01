About this product

Used to facilitate cannabis bud and cola support and with some vegetable plants like peppers and tomatoes. The screen is optimal size to allow for growers' hands and overgrowth in logical grow light foot prints. Fits well in most grow tents. Transparent screen allows better grow light ray penetration. Works well with LED grow lights.



Qty 1 - 21" square polycarbonate 2nd tier support screen (5.0" openings)



FIVE YEAR Warranty*