Are you tired of not getting a peaceful and full nights rest? Seabedee’s “Sleep Blend” may be the answer! This CBD tincture contains nothing but premium and organic ingredients, with 400MG of CBD in each bottle. In addition, we add a proprietary terpene blend to our formulation that may further support achieving a better night’s sleep. These terpenes are known for aiding with sleep conditions!



Our pure CBD oil is a full spectrum profile, allowing you to reap all the benefits of synergistic cannabinoids, terpenoids, essential oils and also the additional natural compounds of the industrial hemp plant with each dose. We use organic hemp, sourced from Oregon farms that are fully regulated, permitted and compliant. These farms are highly regulated, which means they meet all pesticide and mold regulations. We test every batch of hemp prior to purchase to ensure it is of the highest quality. Additionally, every single batch of oil is 3rd party tested for quality and purity. We pride ourselves on having one of the highest quality CBD oils on the market.