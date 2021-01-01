Loading…
Logo for the brand Seach Medical Group

Seach Medical Group

Argvana Heart

About this product

Argvana is a real balanced medical strain (Argvana means crimson in ancient Aramaic).

We bred Argvana based on consumption data we received from patients and doctors in order to reach a THC/CBD balanced strain that will be effective for a set of desired indications.

Moderate psychoactive effect and intensified medicinal activity.

Suitable for a normative lifestyle (work, study, etc.). This strain has powerful anti-inflammatory properties with the ability to alleviate pain even for those suffering serious conditions.

A very strong citrus fruit aroma combined with honey sweetness. A unique and outstanding scent by all accounts.
