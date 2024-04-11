Pure Michigan - Rooted Clone

by Seed Canary
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
About this product

Pure Michigan is a rare indica dominant hybrid Cannabis strain that is most known for its super high level of potency and beautiful appearance. This cultivar of Pure Michigan has a unique terpene profile producing a sweet nutty chocolate scent with strong hints of burnt rubber & skunk. Many people find that they enjoy Pure Michigan flower for its social and relaxing mind & body effects.

About this strain

Pure Michigan is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Oreoz and Mendo Breath. Bred by ThugPug Genetics and 3rd Coast Genetics, Pure Michigan is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Pure Michigan effects make them feel relaxed, aroused, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pure Michigan when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and gastrointestinal disorder. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Pure Michigan features an aroma and flavor profile of tree fruit, lime, and ammonia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pure Michigan, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Seed Canary
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.

We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
