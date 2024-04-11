In celebration of this years 4/20, our breeders cut of Rave Candy is now available to purchase for a very limited time. This particular phenotype of Rave Candy expresses a lot of the desirable traits from both parents used to create this strain. This cultivar will grow very short & bushy and will not stretch much at all during flower making her great for indoor cultivation. During flower, this cultivar will produce large, rock hard buds that will turn purple during the last few weeks of its cycle. This cut of Rave Candy is the Purple phenotype which we found last year, and she will produce colorful flowers even when grown in warmer temps. She will produce high THC flower and the effects can be best described as feeling happy, giggly, and is overall great for daytime use with very low risk of paranoia / Anxiety from our personal experience with this cultivar. She will handle Low & high stress training very well and is sexualy stable meaning she has a low risk of herming from stress or light leaks. She truly is a great cut to have in your garden, as she produces some high quality flower & would be great for breeding purposes as well.



EXCLUSIVE 420 CLONE DROP!

This cut will only be available to order up until 4/21/24 as this is an exclusive clone drop! Clones will be shipped out on OR after 4/20/24 and those who have purchased this cut will be the only people to have this special breeders cut of Rave Candy! 420 Freebies will also be included with this order as shown on our promos page.



What Medium Do We Use?

We start our cuttings in Rockwool and transplant some of them to starter pots with a light soil & coco mix. We found that customers who have less experience with clones often prefer this method as the roots are more established and is easier to care for. However, since we also have customers who prefer a more sterile method we always keep rooted cubes available since many commercial growers like to dunk their clones in IPM before they bring them in. The soil and coco mix is also treated with an insecticide to ensure the medium stays pest free during transit 🙂 If you have a preference on what medium we use, please email us as soon as you place your order so that we can accommodate to your needs.





