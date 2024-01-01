About this product
RS11 AKA Rainbow Sherbert #11 - Doja Pak Cut
This is a verified clone of RS11 also known as "RS-11" and "Rainbow Sherbert #11". RS11 is a hybrid Cannabis strain made by crossing Pink Guava with OZK and was originally bred by Doja Pak.
What Medium Do We Use?
We start our cuttings in Rockwool and transplant some of them to starter pots with a light soil & coco mix. We found that customers who have less experience with clones often prefer this method as the roots are more established and is easier to care for. However, since we also have customers who prefer a more sterile method we always keep rooted cubes available since many commercial growers like to dunk their clones in IPM before they bring them in. The soil and coco mix is also treated with an insecticide to ensure the medium stays pest free during transit If you have a preference on what medium we use, please email us as soon as you place your order so that we can accommodate to your needs.
About this brand
Seed Canary
Our mission is to provide the best genetics possible & offering them at an affordable price. We aim to provide our customers with strains that have been worked on to perfection & provides growers with quality Cannabis which they can rely on. We primarily focus on breeding Indica Dominant Strains perfect for both Recreational, & Medical use and we have become known as the brand with the pill bottle packaging! Seed Canary Genetics Hunts through thousands of seeds every year looking for just a few cultivars worthy of breeding with as we firmly believe selective breeding using only THE BEST parents is what gives customers growing our strains such an advantage compared with those from different breeders.
We’re committed to providing you with quality genetics & honored to have you grow our seeds!
