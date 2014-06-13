Seed Bank
Feminized Kali Mist seeds produce a potent cannabis sativa plant that can be cultivated by growers of any experience level and in most environments, but it does require regular maintenance.
Kali Mist effects
Reported by real people like you
237 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
