While the Sunset Sherbet strain might not be the easiest strain to grow, it is not impossible for the astute rookie. The medicinal value is undeniable and with relatively fast flowering times and large yields, Sunset Sherbet is always a great, cost effective choice.
Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
28% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
