We are a Denver Medical & Recreational Marijuana Dispensary!



Welcome to Seed & Smith! Here we meld science and love in our quest to trigger a renaissance in cannabis. In early 2014 we came together to build an innovative company focused on two things - creating exceptional cannabis products & demonstrating our passion as well as our process for doing so. The first of its kind to offer FREE tours! We carry an extensive menu of the finest marijuana products as well as offer a rewards program - make sure to ask how you can join when you come in!



Staff



The Seed & Smith Cannabis dispensary team is composed of friendly marijuana professionals who are dedicated to helping Denver find the most effective products. We are committed to providing superior customer service & educating the Denver community on the medicinal benefits of marijuana. Patients with questions can stop in to speak with our knowledgeable dispensary team or contact us by phone/email.



Menu



Seed & Smith Cannabis offers a full stock of top-quality cannabis products. We work with vendors to offer a large selection of cannabis-infused edibles such as cookies, gummies, brownies, and chocolates. We have a Denver team of professional growers with years of experience to cultivate heavy-hitting strains like Cherry Diesel, Super Sour Lemon, Critical Mass, and Tango. Our signature strain derived from crossing Tangerine Haze & The White. It is a sativa-dominant hybrid emitting a comforting citrus aroma and is one of our proudest creations with astonishing THC levels up to 30%. Seed & Smith produces top-quality cannabis vape cartridges and concentrates in indica, sativa, and hybrid formulas. This is our RECREATIONAL menu ONLY.



Service Location



Seed & Smith Cannabis is located on the corner of 51st Avenue & Oakland Street in the Montbello neighborhood. We provide safe access to high-quality meds for the cannabis communities surrounding Denver, Wheat Ridge, Lakewood, Commerce City, and Derby. We also provide ample parking for patients coming from Westminster, Englewood, and Aurora.



Location Information



Denver is a cultural city with the second-highest educated population in America. Visitors will also hear live music year-round from intimate locations like the Paramount Theater to notable open-air spots like Red Rocks Park & Amphitheater. The Paramount Theater was originally designed for silent movies and houses a one of a kind Wurlitzer twin-console organ designed to produce varied sound effects accompanying the picture show. It was declared a historic landmark by the City of Denver in 1988 and today serves as a multi-event facility hosting anything from rock concerts to comedic performances. For visitors looking for wild encounters, plan a visit to the Denver Zoo and go nose to beak with a penguin. The Denver Zoo offers numerous exhibits featuring exotic animals like Elephants, African Lions, and Amur Leopards where visitors can observe these magnificent creatures cohabitating with each other.