About this product
Easy to grow and incredibly strong with huge resinous buds. BigHead’s Trippy Gorilla is one of our strongest strains. Did we say this is STRONG?! Combining a multiple award winning Gorilla Glue #4 clone with BigHead #1 is without doubt one of the best results we have ever had.
Feed this lady well and you will be rewarded with a jackpot of scissor-jamming, resin laden, dense buds.
Her Sativa dominant effects are swift, uplifting and energizing. Relaxing, euphoric waves through the body can, if desired, be taken further until you stick firmly to the couch with a huge grin fixed upon your face.
Pine and citrus mix for a pleasant taste and aroma.
Trippy Gorilla from BigHead.
You have been warned…
About this brand
Seed Supreme
If you’re looking for great value, high-quality marijuana seeds, look no further than Seed Supreme!
There’s something in our catalog to cater to every taste – so if you’re hunting for high THC strains, quality landraces, feminized or autoflowering seeds, or the finest hybrid varieties from across the globe, you’re in luck! These high-quality weed seeds come from renowned growers and breeders from the Netherlands and Spain through to Colorado and beyond.
But it’s not all about mind-melting marijuana designed to knock your socks off. With the increasing focus on the therapeutic and medicinal properties of this wonderfully versatile plant, it goes without saying that our shelves are stocked with a massive array of high CBD strains conveniently collected under one roof.
For those new to the ganja growing game, we also stock a wide selection of beginner strains perfect for those with no prior experience in canna-cultivation. By sourcing the very best cannabis strains from the most well-respected international cannabis seed banks, we empower you to choose the right weed seeds for your needs – every step of the way.
All Seed Supreme seeds are available to ship to the USA and can be purchased via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Keep it simple, keep it Seed Supreme.
