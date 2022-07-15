Genetics: Gorilla Glue #4 x unknown Ruderalis



An excellent example of cross breeding done right, Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower is a mighty Indica-Ruderalis that grows fast and thick with minimum effort, boasting 22% – 25% THC to boot. The flavor is something of an acquired taste, with hints of coffee, ammonia, pine and diesel, but the full on mind-and-body buzz is worth the price of admission alone. An evening delight if ever there was one!



- First place winner in the 2014 Los Angeles and Michigan Cannabis Cup Awards

- First place winner in the High Times Jamaican World Cup



Strain info



As with other similar autoflowering strains, Gorilla Glue #4 Auto is small and stocky in stature, but mighty and strong in temperament – so much so that even a beginner can manage a decent yield of sticky trichomes and dense buds with minimum maintenance.



Once you’ve taken a toke or two, instant positivity is the first thing you’ll notice. It starts with a soaring cerebral buzz, but it doesn’t take long for a sedating high of powerful proportions to begin its descent! It’s said to be great for medicinal users seeking reprieve from physical discomforts such as arthritis, migraines and PMS, and almost always leads to a long and relaxing slumber.



Growing Gorilla Glue #4 Autoflower



Despite the heavy foliage, pendulous buds and enormous apical cola, this strong and sturdy specimen needs no additional support. Give it 18 hours or more of light per day and it’ll pretty much grow itself – and you can even give it a full 24 hours as long as you can accommodate the extra heat (and pay the bills!). Keep the temperature between 20° and 26°C and the relative humidity around 40% to 50%. It’s usually ready for harvesting after 9 to 10 weeks – at which point you’ll get anything from 400 – 600 grams of forest green nugs covered in frosty white crystal trichomes, ready to glue up your scissors!

