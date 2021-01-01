If you are looking for a plant with a deliciously mouth-watering taste, heavy yields, pretty fast flowering, and a happy yet potent and relaxing effect - and let's face it, who isn't? - then you may well have found your Holy Grail in Gelat.OG



Gelato has created quite a stir itself recently in San Francisco's Bay Area. With the parentage of Sunset Sherbert and GSC Thin Mints pheno, it not only tastes divine but looks an absolute beauty too, with deep purple-hued flowers streaked with orange pistils overlain with heavy, white resin production. The pollen for Gelat.OG was supplied by a specially selected pheno of OG Kush from Oakland, California, a strain that will be very familiar to growers and consumers worldwide. It spread from Florida to L.A. in the mid-90s and became a mainstay thanks to its pine/lemon/fuel scent and taste, as well as its heavy dose of euphoria.



How Gelat.OG Grows

Gelat.OG grows well both indoors and outdoors. Cultivated indoors, it will grow to a height of between 90 - 120 cm. tall, producing 500 - 600 gr/m2 in just 55 - 60 days of flowering. Outdoors it is recommended to plant out in large pots or, preferably, directly in the ground where it will grow to a height of 220 cm. Harvest time will be in the last days of September, giving it a wide range of cultivability even in higher latitudes where the inclement weather of autumn is yet to make an appearance, with yields of 400 - 600 gr/plant.



Gelat.OG Taste, Smell, and Effect

The taste and perfume of Gelat. OG combines sweet citrus with earthy notes. THC production is very high at 25%, with minimal CBD content. The effect is one of extreme happiness, comfortable and profoundly relaxing.