About this product
If you are looking for a plant with a deliciously mouth-watering taste, heavy yields, pretty fast flowering, and a happy yet potent and relaxing effect - and let's face it, who isn't? - then you may well have found your Holy Grail in Gelat.OG
Gelato has created quite a stir itself recently in San Francisco's Bay Area. With the parentage of Sunset Sherbert and GSC Thin Mints pheno, it not only tastes divine but looks an absolute beauty too, with deep purple-hued flowers streaked with orange pistils overlain with heavy, white resin production. The pollen for Gelat.OG was supplied by a specially selected pheno of OG Kush from Oakland, California, a strain that will be very familiar to growers and consumers worldwide. It spread from Florida to L.A. in the mid-90s and became a mainstay thanks to its pine/lemon/fuel scent and taste, as well as its heavy dose of euphoria.
How Gelat.OG Grows
Gelat.OG grows well both indoors and outdoors. Cultivated indoors, it will grow to a height of between 90 - 120 cm. tall, producing 500 - 600 gr/m2 in just 55 - 60 days of flowering. Outdoors it is recommended to plant out in large pots or, preferably, directly in the ground where it will grow to a height of 220 cm. Harvest time will be in the last days of September, giving it a wide range of cultivability even in higher latitudes where the inclement weather of autumn is yet to make an appearance, with yields of 400 - 600 gr/plant.
Gelat.OG Taste, Smell, and Effect
The taste and perfume of Gelat. OG combines sweet citrus with earthy notes. THC production is very high at 25%, with minimal CBD content. The effect is one of extreme happiness, comfortable and profoundly relaxing.
Gelato has created quite a stir itself recently in San Francisco's Bay Area. With the parentage of Sunset Sherbert and GSC Thin Mints pheno, it not only tastes divine but looks an absolute beauty too, with deep purple-hued flowers streaked with orange pistils overlain with heavy, white resin production. The pollen for Gelat.OG was supplied by a specially selected pheno of OG Kush from Oakland, California, a strain that will be very familiar to growers and consumers worldwide. It spread from Florida to L.A. in the mid-90s and became a mainstay thanks to its pine/lemon/fuel scent and taste, as well as its heavy dose of euphoria.
How Gelat.OG Grows
Gelat.OG grows well both indoors and outdoors. Cultivated indoors, it will grow to a height of between 90 - 120 cm. tall, producing 500 - 600 gr/m2 in just 55 - 60 days of flowering. Outdoors it is recommended to plant out in large pots or, preferably, directly in the ground where it will grow to a height of 220 cm. Harvest time will be in the last days of September, giving it a wide range of cultivability even in higher latitudes where the inclement weather of autumn is yet to make an appearance, with yields of 400 - 600 gr/plant.
Gelat.OG Taste, Smell, and Effect
The taste and perfume of Gelat. OG combines sweet citrus with earthy notes. THC production is very high at 25%, with minimal CBD content. The effect is one of extreme happiness, comfortable and profoundly relaxing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.