Purple Ghost Candy is 60% Sativa with 40% Indica genetics. These are large plants, easy to grow and with high potential yields both indoors and outdoors. High resin production and a tempting terpene profile make this a must-grow strain for extract makers.



How Purple Ghost Candy Grows

Growers will need to provide some support for the lateral branches of these large plants. Outdoors, plants can grow to a height of between 250 - 350 cm. and indoor cultivators are recommended not to spend too long on the vegetative growth phase prior to flowering unless they have plenty of space and head-room. Even so, a SCRoG set-up will both reduce the plants' height while exposing more bud sites to allow better light penetration, leading to even bigger yields.



Indoors, plants will take between 65 - 70 days to complete the flowering stage with yields of 500 - 600 gr/m2 rewarding growers. Outdoors in the northern hemisphere, harvest time will be during the middle of October with each plant capable of yielding between 700 - 900 gr. A noteworthy facet is the very large, golden resin crystals that are produced, and these become noticeable after only a week or two of the flowering stage.



Purple Ghost Candy Taste, Smell, and Effect

While Purple Ghost Candy has the typical fuel-like scent of OG strains, it is typified by spicy and earthy tastes alongside supporting notes of lemon and other fruits. THC production is high with CBD content low. The effect produced is potent with a strong physical side, balanced with a cerebrally stimulating effect. This is a perfect strain to enjoy when just chilling out during a hard-earned rest.



The qualities expressed by Purple Ghost Candy make it eminently suitable for entering into cup competitions whether for bud or extracts/concentrates.