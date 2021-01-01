About this product
This Indica-dominant wonder grows into medium-sized, robust plants, producing very good harvests of dense and resinous buds with good levels of THC.
How Strawberry Cheesecake Auto Grows
Whether Strawberry Cheesecake Auto plants are grown indoors under lights or outdoors in the sun they will remain reasonably squat, reaching about 140 cm. indoors and 175 cm. when grown outdoors. These are multi-branched plants providing a high number of bud sites, although some stripping of the lowest and smallest branches will help to focus growth in the bigger flowers. From seed through to harvest should only take a period of 12 - 13 weeks or so, making this strain a perfectly feasible one to grow outdoors in the cooler summers of northern Europe. In lower latitudes two crops per season are possible.
Due to the density of the buds and the plants' structure, high levels of humidity are to be avoided as this can quickly lead to fungal attacks, something which can devastate harvests in very short order. Dry air using extractors and dehumidifiers is best for indoor grow rooms, while the very best results outdoors will be obtained in warm, dry climates such as that of the Mediterranean.
Indoor yields are approximately 500 gr/m2 while outdoors as much as 600 gr. can be harvested from each plant. These dense buds produce a lot of resin, making Strawberry Cheesecake Auto a great choice from which to make extracts and concentrates.
Strawberry Cheesecake Auto Taste, Smell, and Effect
The taste produced by the dried buds is quite heavy on the Skunk with some pronounced sweet, fruity/lemon notes. THC production is around 15% while CBD is rated at below 1%, and its effect is initially quite physically relaxing although providing mental stimulation at the same time. Strawberry Cheesecake Auto is perfect for daytime use whether you are relaxing at home or working, it will allow you to complete daily tasks with no impediment while giving a very nice feeling of contentment.
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
