Select Oil
Select Elite 1g Crescendo - Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Crescendo effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
17% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!