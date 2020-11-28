Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Select Oil

Select Oil

Select Elite 1g Crescendo - Hybrid

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new for a variety of flavor and effects.

Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

Crescendo effects

Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
26% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
25% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
17% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
7% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!