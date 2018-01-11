Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Select Oil

Select Oil

Select Elite 1g Pink Panties - Indica

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new
strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

Pink Panties effects

Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
27% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
10% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!