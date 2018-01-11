Select Oil
Select Elite 1g Pink Panties - Indica
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new
strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Pink Panties effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
27% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
10% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
