ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Burmese Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Burmese Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.1 166 reviews

Burmese Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 14 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 166 reviews

Burmese Kush

Bred by T.H. Seeds and including the California classic OG Kush, this plant will be dark green and have a piney aroma with a sweet aftertaste and tends to give consumers a calm, mellow outlook. Growth can be slow to start, so Burmese Kush is best for indoor conditions where growth speeds up, with plants flowering in 7-8 weeks. The effects also tend to come on slowly but can be strong and long-lasting once they do.

Effects

Show all

124 people reported 890 effects
Relaxed 58%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 39%
Hungry 27%
Stress 37%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 18%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

166

write a review

Find Burmese Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Burmese Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain
Burmese Kush
First strain child
Capers
child
Second strain child
Tangelo Kush
child

Products with Burmese Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Burmese Kush nearby.

Most popular in