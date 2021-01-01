Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Select Oil

Select Oil

Select Elite .5g Chem D.O.G. - Indica

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new
strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!