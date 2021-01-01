Loading…
Select Oil

Select Nano Gummies 150mg Sour Blues

What is Nano? Nano-emulsification, a technology that creates tiny-water soluble cannabinoids from cannabis oil. How does Nano work? Cannabinoids are encapsulated in a water-soluble surface layer, allowing cannabinoids to absorb directly into the bloodstream. This allows for increased absorption and bioavailability, which speeds up onset of effect. Nano edibles vs. Traditional Edibles Nano edibles absorb directly into the bloodstream, providing ∆9-THC and an experience more similar to vaping. Traditional edibles are processed by the liver, creating 11-hydroxy-THC and increasing psychoactive effect.
