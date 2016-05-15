Select Oil
Select Dabbables 1g Very Berry Haze - Sativa
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
· Easily applied to a hot nail & vaporized with a glass rig, or dripped onto a joint or bowl of flower for an extra kick of flavor and potency
· Ready-to-dap with activated cannabis oil and strain-specific cannabis terpenes
Select Dabbables tests between 80% to 95% THC.
Very Berry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
53% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!