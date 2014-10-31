Select Oil
Select Elite .5g Voodoo - Sativa
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Voodoo effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
