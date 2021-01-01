Loading…
Sensi Signature Products

Sensi Chew Hybrid

About this product

- 100mg of full-spectrum cannabis extract

- Tasty chocolate caramel that doesn't melt like regular chocolate

- Low Calorie, only 10 calories per dose, gluten-free

- Fast-acting, goes to work in 15-20 minutes when taken sublingually

- Individually wrapped doses, great for travel

- Lasts 3-8 hours depending on metabolism
