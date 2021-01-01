About this product

Sensi Caps CBD Softgels are produced using organic CO2 extracted cannabis in the convenience of a softgel. Each capsule is 25mg of CBD to 1mg of THC and is non-psychoactive. The CBD extract is blended with organic coconut oil for high bioavailability and easy absorption. Sensi Caps are lab tested and pesticide-free. Each bottle contains 25 softgels for a total of 600mg CBD per bottle. Our 25:1 CBD is helpful in reducing pain, muscle spasms, inflammation, and anxiety.