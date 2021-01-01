Sensi Signature Products
About this product
- 100mg of full-spectrum cannabis extract
- Tasty chocolate caramel that doesn't melt like regular chocolate
- Low Calorie, only 10 calories per dose, gluten-free
- Fast-acting, goes to work in 15-20 minutes when taken sublingually
- Individually wrapped doses, great for travel
- Lasts 3-8 hours depending on metabolism
- Tasty chocolate caramel that doesn't melt like regular chocolate
- Low Calorie, only 10 calories per dose, gluten-free
- Fast-acting, goes to work in 15-20 minutes when taken sublingually
- Individually wrapped doses, great for travel
- Lasts 3-8 hours depending on metabolism
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!