About this product
THC is around a mellow 13% and the CBD is quite high so good for medical use. Whilst it is mostly used for stress medically, its seen a lot of use to treat insomnia, pain, nausea, anxiety, and depression. Easy to grow so suitable for the novice…
Cali Kush buds have a fruity citrus aroma with a hint of coffee. Spicier tones and the coffee kushness are more obvious when smoked.
The smoked effects are nice and balanced, leaving you feeling happy, lazy and sleepy but without totally zonking you out. Nice one for the poets and surfers chilling out on a warm beach.
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: 55% Indica / 45% Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: Early October
Yield: Indoor: 425 to 475g/m2 – Outdoor: Up to 250g/plant
Height: Indoor: 70 to 100cm – Outdoor: 90 to 120cm
THC: 13 to 15%
CBD: Medium to High
Genetics: Purps x L.A Confidential
Medicinal Properties:
Medical Conditions: Stress, insomnia, pain, nausea, anxiety and depression
Taste/Flavour: Citrus, Coffee, Earthy, Sweet, Woody
Effect: Highly relaxing, uplift in mood
Grow Difficulty: Easy