California Kush Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Sensible Seeds Premium Selection: California Kush from Sensible Seeds is a Beautiful Indica Dom hybrid strain which produces large compact buds with an abundance of leaves. A myriad of light green and electric blue hues mixed in with a large selection of trichomes make this lady a pleasure to behold.



THC is around a mellow 13% and the CBD is quite high so good for medical use. Whilst it is mostly used for stress medically, its seen a lot of use to treat insomnia, pain, nausea, anxiety, and depression. Easy to grow so suitable for the novice…



Cali Kush buds have a fruity citrus aroma with a hint of coffee. Spicier tones and the coffee kushness are more obvious when smoked.



The smoked effects are nice and balanced, leaving you feeling happy, lazy and sleepy but without totally zonking you out. Nice one for the poets and surfers chilling out on a warm beach.



Features



Sex: Feminized



Type: 55% Indica / 45% Sativa



Grow: Indoor/Outdoor



Flowering Type: Photoperiod



Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks



Outdoor Harvest: Early October



Yield: Indoor: 425 to 475g/m2 – Outdoor: Up to 250g/plant



Height: Indoor: 70 to 100cm – Outdoor: 90 to 120cm



THC: 13 to 15%



CBD: Medium to High



Genetics: Purps x L.A Confidential



Medicinal Properties:



Medical Conditions: Stress, insomnia, pain, nausea, anxiety and depression



Taste/Flavour: Citrus, Coffee, Earthy, Sweet, Woody



Effect: Highly relaxing, uplift in mood



Grow Difficulty: Easy