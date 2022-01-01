About this product
SERENE CBD top seller delivers high doses of CBD, containing only Organic MCT Oil, CBD extract and a hint of organic peppermint. We are gluten, corn, soy and sugar free as well as Non-GMO and Vegan. We lab test to ensure our product is free of pesticides, mold, bacteria or harmful solvents. If you are looking for pure, safe and effective CBD – SERENE CBD is it. $3 from every purchase is donated to the LymeLight Foundation of California to support medical fund grants for children and young adults with Lyme disease. Available in Natural and Peppermint flavor.
