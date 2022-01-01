SERENE Ultra Healing CBD-infused lip balm protects from the elements and heals uncomfortable chapping, it's one of the best on the market. CBD is known for its topical benefits due to amazing anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and cell healing properties. In addition to Vitamin E, Avocado Oil contains potassium, lecithin, oleic acid and many other nutrients that can nourish, moisturize and help heal wounds. Organic Shea Butter creates a smooth feel and nourishes the skin while a slight hint of Peppermint refreshes. Use daily for a soothing effect and recovery from sun or cold-damaged dry and cracked lips. Each tube contains 50 mg of premium CBD oil, the highest saturated CBD lip balm on the market!