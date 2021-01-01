Sesh Sensei
Fire Cut Donut Bong
About this product
Fire Cut Inset to Donut Perc Big Bong
Fire cut style is a popular glassblowing method of piercing glass with tiny holes as a way of diffusion.
The fire cut holes can be seen on the two inset percs located in the main chamber of the bong.
The smoke is led into the bottom fire cut inset perc by way of circular tubing, resembling a doughnut.
SPECS:
Joint Size: 18mm female
Height: 15.5 inches
Choice Of Accent Colors
Includes 18mm Male Bowl
Fire Cut Style Percs
Base Width: 4.25"
Clear Glass
Colored Glass
Ice Catcher
Donut Perc
Inset Perc
Dewar's Joint
Flared Mouthpiece
Thick Glass
Deep Bowl
90° Joint
18mm Joint
Female Joint
