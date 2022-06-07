About this product
For tiny tokes or solo sessions, this sleek, pocket-sized borosilicate glass one hitter is your best friend when you’re out and about or just want a quick hit.
This clever little one hitter comes with a silicone tab to protect your fingers and can be packed with your favorite flower, hold a pre-rolled joint, or used with the Session Bong.
About this brand
Session Goods
Session Goods believes that joy lies in the little things; that indulging yourself shouldn't feel taboo or be reserved for hidden moments. We believe in the art of relaxation, taking pleasure seriously and embracing moments of leisure. We see the culture and stigma of smoking maturing and believe that the products used to enjoy it should evolve as well. We make beautiful, functional and simple smoking accessories for the modern smoker.