From the protective carry sleeve and the tapered glass form to the ability to store a bowl or keep ash out of your bag, this classy handheld pipe has been thoughtfully designed to be able to take your session anywhere.



Made of high-quality 2.5mm thick, black-tinted borosilicate glass, this handheld piece comes with a custom designed silicone sleeve that protects your piece from breaking and your bag from ash. The pipe features an ash-catching indent for clean hits as well as a flat base and small roll stops so it can sit upright or lay flat on its side while you pack a bowl. A steel keychain conveniently allows you to attach it to your bag or belt loop.