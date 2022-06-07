About this product
From the protective carry sleeve and the tapered glass form to the ability to store a bowl or keep ash out of your bag, this classy handheld pipe has been thoughtfully designed to be able to take your session anywhere.
Made of high-quality 2.5mm thick, black-tinted borosilicate glass, this handheld piece comes with a custom designed silicone sleeve that protects your piece from breaking and your bag from ash. The pipe features an ash-catching indent for clean hits as well as a flat base and small roll stops so it can sit upright or lay flat on its side while you pack a bowl. A steel keychain conveniently allows you to attach it to your bag or belt loop.
About this brand
Session Goods
Session Goods believes that joy lies in the little things; that indulging yourself shouldn't feel taboo or be reserved for hidden moments. We believe in the art of relaxation, taking pleasure seriously and embracing moments of leisure. We see the culture and stigma of smoking maturing and believe that the products used to enjoy it should evolve as well. We make beautiful, functional and simple smoking accessories for the modern smoker.