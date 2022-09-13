About this product
Great for pain relief and relaxation. Flavors contain a creamy vanilla and fresh sugar background with hints of mint & citrus.
About this brand
Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.
State License(s)
#TAL17-0001252
CCL18-0000317