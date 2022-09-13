Bon Bons | Hybrid | Gelato #41 x Triangle Kush | 3.5g | Dark and potent, Bon Bons provides a whopping high of 32% and should not be taken lightly. It’s got a sweet hint of berries and cream to round out this thick hybrid beauty.



Seven Leaves spent several years identifying the perfect pheno from a bag of misc seeds. This hybrid strain is a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. Introducing "Bon Bons" this is a hard hitter and will leave you nicely relaxed and joyful while relieving aches and pains.