About this product
Bon Bons | Hybrid | Gelato #41 x Triangle Kush | 3.5g | Dark and potent, Bon Bons provides a whopping high of 32% and should not be taken lightly. It’s got a sweet hint of berries and cream to round out this thick hybrid beauty.
Seven Leaves spent several years identifying the perfect pheno from a bag of misc seeds. This hybrid strain is a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. Introducing "Bon Bons" this is a hard hitter and will leave you nicely relaxed and joyful while relieving aches and pains.
Seven Leaves spent several years identifying the perfect pheno from a bag of misc seeds. This hybrid strain is a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. Introducing "Bon Bons" this is a hard hitter and will leave you nicely relaxed and joyful while relieving aches and pains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.
State License(s)
#TAL17-0001252
CCL18-0000317