About this product
Type: Sativa
Parent Strain: Jack Herer
Flavors: Herbal, Lemon, Pine, Spicy, Sweet, Woody
Aromas: Earthy, Lemon, Spicy, Sweet, Woody
Effects: Cerebral, Creative, Euphoria, Happy.
Jupiter Jack is a Jack Herer pheno and is the perfect daytime strain. Be prepared for a cerebral boost of energy while feeling relaxed in the body. The sativa high is happy, bubbly, and euphoric, spurring energy and creativity.
Dominant Terpenes:
β - M Y R C E N E
T E R P I N O L E N E
α - P I N E N E
β - CAR Y O P H Y L L E N E
β - P I N E N E
β - O C I M E N E
D - L I M O N E N E
α - H U M U L E NE
Parent Strain: Jack Herer
Flavors: Herbal, Lemon, Pine, Spicy, Sweet, Woody
Aromas: Earthy, Lemon, Spicy, Sweet, Woody
Effects: Cerebral, Creative, Euphoria, Happy.
Jupiter Jack is a Jack Herer pheno and is the perfect daytime strain. Be prepared for a cerebral boost of energy while feeling relaxed in the body. The sativa high is happy, bubbly, and euphoric, spurring energy and creativity.
Dominant Terpenes:
β - M Y R C E N E
T E R P I N O L E N E
α - P I N E N E
β - CAR Y O P H Y L L E N E
β - P I N E N E
β - O C I M E N E
D - L I M O N E N E
α - H U M U L E NE
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.
State License(s)
#TAL17-0001252
CCL18-0000317