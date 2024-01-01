Petrol

by Seven Leaves
Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: La Pop Rocks x Animal Tsunami
Flavors: Gas Earthy Fuel
Effects: Strong, Sedative, Cerebral
Aromas: Hints of Lemon, Gas, Fuel
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Myrecene
Strong Gas to get you going! Hard hitting, pungent Petrol is a pleaser for those looking for more fuel in the tank. You will love petrol

About this brand

Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.

License(s)

  • CA, US: #TAL17-0001252
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000317
