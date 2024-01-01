Type: Indica Hybrid Lineage: La Pop Rocks x Animal Tsunami Flavors: Gas Earthy Fuel Effects: Strong, Sedative, Cerebral Aromas: Hints of Lemon, Gas, Fuel Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Myrecene Strong Gas to get you going! Hard hitting, pungent Petrol is a pleaser for those looking for more fuel in the tank. You will love petrol
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.