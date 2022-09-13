About this product
Combining Larry OG’s powerful properties with Gelato’s creamy berry and earthy terpenes give you this high THC variety that has notes of gas, fuel, skunk, creamy and an earthy tones.
Great for those looking for a strong daytime smoke.
About this brand
Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.
State License(s)
#TAL17-0001252
CCL18-0000317