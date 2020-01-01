 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. shade
shade Cover Photo

shade

discovered, not defined.

the shade lineup
the shade lineup
terpene profiles
terpene profiles
shade featured photo 3
your dose is discovered, not defined
your dose is discovered, not defined
get elevated
get elevated

About shade

shade is made by creatives for creatives. As a writer/producer I have always searched for a high that enhanced the creative process and didn’t take me out of the game. shade is crafted to do just that. It’s a place to collaborate, create, get inspired and find your sweet spot. I also believe that your dose is discovered, not defined. Our family of partners combines time-honored growing traditions with the latest research and technology for health and safety. shade: your art, your path, your dose is discovered, not defined -Jay Levine (co-CEO -shade)

In stores nearby

There are currently no products for sale in stores near you. Visit the brand's website for more information.View all locations

Vape pens

more products

Available in

United States, California