About this strain
Sour Flower effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
76% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
61% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!