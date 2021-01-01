About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original child-resistant and retail ready clamshells! Featuring an original full color and foil design by Shatter Labels

Each pack contains an assortment from all our available designs, if you'd like a specific design just search "Shatter Labels Clamshells" in Amazon to view all our options! We do our best to send an even mix of everything.

2.75 x 3.75" Inserts with heavy duty plastic clamshells. Fitted with a 0.5 x 3" mold that fits 1.0ml carts. Carts in 0.5ml sizes work best when used with stoppers

DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTRIDGES

Save money by ordering in bulk quantities! Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders