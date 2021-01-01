Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Shatter Labels

Shatter Labels

10 Mama Ganja STRAWBERRY LEMONADE 0.5ML Blister Packaging Childproof Resistant Design BP-019

About this product

Step up your packaging game with our original Shatter Labels blister packs!
Available in 10, 25 and 50 packs. Featuring an original full color and foil design by Mama Ganja & Shatter Labels. Minor assembly required
Approx 3.25 x 5" Size with plastic casings that fit most 0.5ML / 0.5G cartridges (not included). Use a strong adhesive to meet child resistant regulations
[EMPTY BLISTERS] DOES NOT INCLUDE CARTRIDGES OR ADHESIVE
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!