Shatter Labels
25 Extraction God Single Window Botanical Concentrate Envelopes by Shatter Labels #118
About this product
25 x Shatter Labels 2.25 x 3.5" Single Window Envelopes
Full color and foil print on high gloss card stock featuring an original design by Shatter Labels
Booklet style closure with window, proudly display your product
High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders
Full color and foil print on high gloss card stock featuring an original design by Shatter Labels
Booklet style closure with window, proudly display your product
High Quality Stock, Best used in combination with wax paper
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information. Samples of custom work included with all orders
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!