Shatter Labels
25 Original Slab King Shatter Labels Oil Wax Crafts 1G 5ML Acrylic Jars AJ-009
About this product
Step up your packaging game with our original acrylic jars
Featuring an original full color design by Shatter Labels
25 x 1.5" Acrylic Jars (Not Glass)
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
Featuring an original full color design by Shatter Labels
25 x 1.5" Acrylic Jars (Not Glass)
Custom printing available, Contact us for more information.
Shatter Labels sample pack included with all orders
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!